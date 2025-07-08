In 'Whack Job,' a Kansas author explores the bloody history of axe murder
"Whack Job: A History of Axe Murder' by Rachel McCarthy James traces the foundational and violent role of the axe from prehistoric times to the present. And — yes — the infamous Lizzie Borden case does get a chapter, as do a pair of relatively recent Kansas City murders.
For as long as the axe has been in our hands, people have used it to kill.
At least, that’s the idea behind "Whack Job: A History of Axe Murder" by author Rachel McCarthy James, who hails from Kansas.
"I got really fascinated with the phrase 'ax-murderer,' because you hear it used a lot, often as a joke," McCarthy James told KCUR's Up To Date. "You don't say 'gun-slayer,' you don't say 'knife-killer,' things like that."
The book spans some half a million years of history, as told through the axe as both a tool of survival and a weapon of convenience.
And "Whack Job" isn't McCarthy James' first foray into the topic of axe murder.
In 2017, she co-authored "The Man from the Train" with her father, baseball writer Bill James, about a series of families murdered around the turn of the 20th century.
