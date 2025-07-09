Oklahoma Highway Patrol to shift resources out of major metros, local police caught by surprise

The state public safety department sent a July 3rd press release to local news organizations announcing the agency's decision to "reallocate its resources to areas…that have the greatest need for a Patrol presence.

"The responsibility of securing state highways within the city limits of Oklahoma City, Edmond, Moore, Norman, Midwest City, Del City and Tulsa will fall under the jurisdiction of their local police departments as of Nov. 1.

But Oklahoma City Police Department's Public Information Officer Captain Valerie Littlejohn wrote in an email that the department was surprised by the move.

"This presents a new set of circumstances for our department, and we will need time to evaluate and determine what the appropriate protocol will be once the changes take effect," Littlejohn wrote.

Del City Police Chief Loyd Burger told News9 this week his department and others affected are not equipped with the manpower to assume the job.

Chief Todd Gibson of Moore, who also leads Oklahoma's Association of Chiefs of Police, commented on the issue to News9, reinforcing the message that local departments are evaluating their capacities to respond to highway collisions and other crimes once the transition is in full effect:

"The Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police have been briefed with additional information concerning the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's decision to redistribute patrol resources," Gibson writes. "At this time, each department is independently evaluating any potential operational impacts and determining the appropriate course of action based on the specific needs of their communities."

A Department of Public Safety spokesperson declined to comment.

