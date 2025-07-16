Oklahoma state park restaurants set to reopen as Lookout Kitchen repays money owed 

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department says it put Lookout Kitchen on notice back in May, providing a July 7 deadline for the business to pay outstanding debts to the state.

It didn't, according to the Tourism Department . So the state suspended the operation of Lookout's restaurants last week, affecting five heavily trafficked state parks — Roman Nose, Robbers Cave, Lake Murray, Beavers Bend and Quartz Mountain.

Now, those restaurants are reopening after the state and Lookout agreed on a payment plan. Lookout has paid its first installment toward nearly $300,000 it owes the state.

Lake Murray's restaurant will open at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and the other locations will open at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

A sixth location at Sequoyah State Park has been closed since a kitchen fire in December and doesn't have a planned date to reopen.