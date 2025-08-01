At least two released after immigration raids at restaurants in Lenexa and Kansas City, Kansas

Two people picked up in immigration raids at the El Toro Loco locations in Lenexa and Kansas City, Kansas had been released as of Thursday night, immigration advocates confirmed.

The coordinated raids by Homeland Security Investigations agents took place at both locations of El Toro Loco Mexican Bar and Grill at 11 a.m., according to the local group Advocates for Immigration Rights and Reconciliation.

The advocacy group said in a press release Wednesday that seven workers were detained at 1706 Village West Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas, and four workers were taken into custody at the 10088 Woodland Road location in Lenexa.

Immigration authorities have detained people around Kansas and Missouri, including those with legal permission to work in the United States. Arrests, and the fear of raids, have had a chilling effect on immigrant communities.

