How did an Italian palace come to be on the Oklahoma plains?
Rachel Hopkin visits the sumptuous Marland Mansion in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and finds out the story behind its creation.
The mansion was built in the mid 1920s for the oilman and later Oklahoma Gov. E. W. Marland. However, he only lived in it - with his second wife Lydie, who was formerly his adopted daughter - for a relatively short time.
Alas, its creation coincided with a downturn in Marland's once astronomical fortune and he and Lydie were forced to vacate and live in one of the estate's supporting buildings instead.
You can download the episode transcript here.
Copyright 2025 KGOU
1 of 10 — Screenshot 2025-09-19 at 12.46.48.png
Marland Mansion exterior
The Marland Estate /
2 of 10 — IMG_1171.jpeg
Jolly Brown / KGOU
3 of 10 — Screenshot 2025-09-19 at 13.04.43.png
E. W. Marland
Oklahoma History Center /
4 of 10 — Screenshot 2025-09-19 at 13.07.03.png
Lydie Marland
/
5 of 10 — IMG_1192.jpeg
Restored original furniture inside the Marland Mansion
Jolly Brown / KGOU
6 of 10 — IMG_1240.jpeg
One of the three kitchens inside the Marland Mansion
Jolly Brown / KGOU
7 of 10 — IMG_1248.jpeg
Part of the ceiling painted with the history of Oklahoma inside the Marland Mansion
Jolly Brown / KGOU
8 of 10 — IMG_1181.jpeg
Ceiling inside the Marland Mansion
Jolly Brown / KGOU
9 of 10 — IMG_1183.jpeg
The three portraits around the fireplace in the Marland Mansion depict George Marland (left), E. W. Marland (center), and Lydie Marland
Jolly Brown / KGOU
10 of 10 — IMG_1241.jpeg
A secret room for playing cards inside the Marland Mansion
Jolly Brown / KGOU