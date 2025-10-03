How did an Italian palace come to be on the Oklahoma plains?

In this month's How Curious, host Rachel Hopkin visits the sumptuous Marland Mansion in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and finds out the story behind its creation.

The mansion was built in the mid 1920s for the oilman and later Oklahoma Gov. E. W. Marland. However, he only lived in it - with his second wife Lydie, who was formerly his adopted daughter - for a relatively short time.

Alas, its creation coincided with a downturn in Marland's once astronomical fortune and he and Lydie were forced to vacate and live in one of the estate's supporting buildings instead.

You can download the episode transcript here.

Copyright 2025 KGOU