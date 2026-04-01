State school board names three finalists for Kansas Education Commissioner

The Kansas State Board of Education has named three finalists for the state's top education post.

Lisa Coons most recently served as state superintendent of public instruction for the Virginia Department of Education. She resigned from that position in March 2025. Prior to that, Coons served as chief academic officer for the Tennessee Department of Education.

Reginald Eggleston is superintendent of Geary County Schools in Kansas, a district of about 7,300 students based in Junction City. He began his career as a special education teacher and was recently named Kansas Superintendent of the Year.

The third finalist, Jake Steel, is director of strategy and operational alignment at the Kansas Department of Education. He previously served as a senior policy advisor at the U.S. Department of Education. He began his career as a math teacher and holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Harvard University.

The education commissioner is the chief administrator of the Kansas Department of Education, overseeing education and implementing policies set by the State Board of Education.

Current Commissioner Randy Watson announced his retirement in September, saying he planned to remain in the post until his successor is named.

The State Board of Education plans to announce the next commissioner during its April 14 meeting.

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