Kansas survey points to softening of teacher interest in exiting the profession

TOPEKA — The latest statewide survey of Kansas educators revealed a higher level of teacher engagement in the classroom and moderation of desire to walk away from the profession.

An Emporia State University professor at the Educator Perception and Insights Center conducted surveys in 2021, 2023 and 2025 to create a data-driven resource for understanding the state’s teacher experience, factors influencing decisions of educators to shift careers and opportunities for the state to respond to teacher shortages.

The survey involving 55% of the state’s teachers indicated those more likely to leave the profession than not within three years declined by 4% between 2023 and 2025. This retention-risk percentage dipped from 16% to 12% over the past two years. The portion considering a move to a new district declined from 11% in 2023 to 9% in 2025. The portion weighing a move to administrative roles in schools was stable at 6% and those mulling potential of retirement held at 12%.

Survey results showed pressure points in terms of teachers moving away from careers in education included lack of administrative support for handling behaviorally challenged students, erosion of societal respect for educators, teacher workloads and teacher anxiety about future salary growth and surging health care costs. Those at high risk for leaving, the survey said, were teachers working a second job, those who had worked in multiple districts, teachers holding specialized roles in social work or as librarians, and those who had children enrolled in a district elsewhere.

In addition, the survey found teacher engagement increased 3% since 2023 and disengagement among educators declined 6% over the same period. Here are the splits on engagement versus disengagement by year: 2021, 54% engaged and 46% disengaged; 2023, 46% engaged and 54% disengaged; 2025, 51% engaged and 49% disengaged.

“Engagement is really the key to keeping teachers, because it’s the real measure of retention,” said Bret Church, associate professor of education at ESU and co-founder of the Educator Perception and Insights Center. “Do they feel connected? Do they feel like they’re growing? Do they feel like they’re heard? Do they feel like they’re motivated in the job? If we have teachers engaged, we’re going to keep them.”

The survey showed teachers with four to 11 years of experience were in the cohort most likely to leave the field, a finding in conflict with other research suggesting the most vulnerable period was an educator’s initial five years in the classroom.

The 21,300 teachers responding to the Kansas survey submitted more than 30,000 written comments. They raised issues associated with emotional exhaustion, financial strain, desire for transparency and trust, skepticism feedback led to change, and the behavioral crisis among students.

“Kansas educators continue to show up and speak candidly about what is working, what is challenging and what needs to change,” said Luke Simmering, also a co-founder of the Educator Perception and Insights Center.

In a presentation last week to the Kansas State Board of Education, the survey indicated factors influencing retention of teachers ranged from relationships with colleagues, positive communication with principals, access to quality classroom technology, school safety and school district location.

Jim Porter, a Fredonia member of the state Board of Education, said the idea teachers were departing Kansas schools because of consternation with principals deserved further scrutiny.

“As I travel around and listen to people who are critical of public education, I hear people are leaving the profession because of lack of support from their principal,” Porter said. “It concerns me when people are looking at ways to blame districts, or to blame schools, just come up, ‘OK, the principals are bad.’ ”

The state Board of Education’s briefing on the teacher survey coincided with an opportunity for public comment from the eight finalists for 2026 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Each spoke briefly about how they were influenced during the past year by visits with teachers, students and others involved in K-12 public education.

As a group, they were impressed by dedication of classroom teachers eager to address opportunities to advance the state’s public education system.

“We are here to engage in honest conversation, because we want to see meaningful change,” said Rachel Marlow, an Olathe music teacher who was named Kansas Teacher of the Year.

Lauren Sage, a finalist for that honor and a science teacher at Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kansas, said amazing things were happening in Kansas schools. She said teachers and students were passionate about learning. She said the state would benefit from broadening of collaboration among educators and through meaningful dialogue involving teachers and members of the Kansas Legislature.

“A lot of decisions are being made for teachers right now, and it’s not with us,” Sage said.

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

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