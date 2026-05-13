Kansas attorney general misses annual law enforcement memorial event during trip to Ireland

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach was absent from the state’s ceremony May 1 honoring four Kansas law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty because he traveled to Ireland to gather insights into dealing with hooligan fans during World Cup soccer events.

The solemn ceremony at the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial was attended by U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, Gov. Laura Kelly, Kansas Highway Patrol Col. Erik Smith and hundreds of others who paid tribute to four of the state’s law enforcement officers who perished last year. Instead of participating in the service, Kobach traveled to Ireland with other elected officials associated with the U.S. Attorney General Alliance. Kobach’s replacement at the Topeka memorial was Tony Mattivi, director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The deceased officers added to Kansas’ granite memorial: Phillips County Undersheriff Pierce Gaede, Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah La’Mose Ming, Hays Police Department Sgt. Scott William Heimann and Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Officer Hunter Lee Simoncic.

Chris Mann, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for attorney general, said he was disappointed Kobach wasn’t present at the Statehouse for the memorial. Mann asserted Kobach had in the past prioritized his personal ambitions and in this instance the attorney general chose not to take part in this public opportunity to honor law enforcement officers who died while serving Kansans.

“Four young police officers made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our communities. As a former police officer severely injured in the line of duty, I know our fallen law enforcement officers deserve better,” said Mann, who also wasn’t in attendance.

In 2002, Mann was critically injured when a drunk driver going 50 mph hit his Lawrence Police Department car during a traffic stop. Mann was slammed into the vehicle he had pulled over, leaving an impression of his torso on that vehicle. His injuries were extensive enough that he retired from law enforcement at age 25.

A May 1 social media post from the Ireland attorney general’s office says Kobach was at an estate in Ireland on the trip sponsored by the bipartisan Attorney General Alliance. Kobach was there with attorneys general from Missouri, Indiana, South Carolina, New Mexico, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland and Mississippi.

Danedri Herbert, spokeswoman for Kobach, said Kobach didn’t take part in the Kansas memorial ceremony because of the scheduling conflict. Kobach, who is seeking reelection as attorney general, previously attended funerals for each of the officers, she said.

On May 1, the Kansas attorney general’s office did post to social media messages expressing the “profound debt we owe those who wear the badge. We remember. We honor. We continue their watch.”

“Their courage, integrity and unwavering commitment will never be forgotten,” Kobach’s office said. “To their families, friends and fellow officers: Kansas stands with you. We carry their legacy forward in our continued fight for justice and public safety.”

On Monday, 51 Kansas sheriffs announced their endorsement of Kobach’s reelection as attorney general.

Herbert said no taxpayer resources were spent on Kobach’s overseas trip to Ireland. He joined Attorney General Alliance members to learn about potential law enforcement threats to states, including Kansas, preparing to host FIFA World Cup soccer events in June and July, she said. The briefings included advice on terrorism, human trafficking and unruly fans, she said.

She said Kobach departed Ireland in time to travel home to Kansas before flying to a resort in Sea Island, Georgia, to take part in a May 3-5 gathering of the Republican Attorney General Association. Kobach previously served as RAGA president and serves on its executive board.

RAGA’s May retreat has served as a private gathering of Republican state attorneys general who collaborate with lobbyists and corporate leaders on political fundraising and legal agendas, CNBC says.

“We must shatter previous fundraising records to ensure we protect battleground incumbent seats and pick up winnable seats,” said Adam Piper, executive director of RAGA.

The state of Kansas holds its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony, with a wreath-laying event at the monument, following a candlelight vigil at the Capitol sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police in Topeka.

Gaede, the 30-year-old Phillips County undersheriff, began his law enforcement career in Thomas County. On June 27, 2025, the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office received calls of explosions or booms. Gaede made contact with an individual in the front yard of a residence. When the undersheriff attempted to make an arrest, a suspect drew a revolver and fired five rounds. Gaede was critically injured and died at a local hospital.

He was survived by his wife Karley and children Axel, Otto and Emilie, as well as his father Eric and mother Angie.

Ming, 34, started his career in law enforcement with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. On July 26, 2025, Ming responded to a residence in Kansas City, Kansas. As Ming and his partner approached the house, shots were fired from the residence. Ming was fatally struck in the chest by gunfire. He was survived by his wife Tiara, son Elijah and father Mark.

Simoncic, 26, had been with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department since 2023. In the morning of August 26, 2025, KCKPD officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired. A driver with a handgun fled the scene. During the pursuit, Simoncic began deploying devices in an attempt to end the pursuit.

While out of his patrol car, Simoncic was struck by the suspect’s vehicle and died due to multiple traumatic injuries. He was survived by his father Ron Simoncic, mother Christine Brungardt and brother Fischer.

Heimann, of the Hays Police Department, began his career with the agency in 2016. On Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, Heimann responded to a call for assistance with a barricaded subject. Heimann, 32, was struck by a single round from within the residence. He was survived by his wife Beth, daughter Victoria, son Patrick, and parents Bill and Teresa Heimann.

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

Copyright 2026 High Plains Public Radio