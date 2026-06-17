Oklahoma cities still under firework bans despite bill loosening regulations for some

As Independence Day approaches, Oklahoma cities are reminding residents that firework bans are still in place, despite the passage of the Rockets Red Glare Act, which allows the use of fireworks on private property.

The Rockets Red Glare Act was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in May, making way for legalized firework use in unincorporated areas of the state. The law specifically permits the use of fireworks on private property.

An unincorporated area is land that is not run by a city government, with a mayor and city council, so all governing responsibilities fall to county or state governments.

Cities like Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman and Tulsa have issued press releases reminding residents that firework bans remain in effect within city limits.

Oklahoma City, for example, issued a press release earlier this month detailing firework bans, which include sparklers, snakes, bottle rockets and all other consumer-grade fireworks. The ban applies to all private and public property inside city limits.

Norman and Edmond issued similar press releases, and other cities across the state will still enforce firework bans this summer holiday season.

To learn more about firework laws, visit your local government website.

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