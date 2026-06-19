What to do in Colorado this week: Juneteenth celebrations in Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and beyond

Friday marks 161 years since the day that the Union Army announced to the enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas, that they were free, liberating the last town in the Confederacy. Juneteenth, as June 19 is now known, became a federal holiday in 2021, and a state holiday in 2022, but Black Americans have been celebrating the day for far longer. This weekend you’ll find Juneteenth events all over the state.

June 18-24

Juneteenth. Denver’s three-day event in the Five Points neighborhood kicks off with the Southern Soul party at Five Points Plaza on Friday night, then spills into the neighborhood streets Saturday and Sunday for the annual parade, live music by SiR and hundreds of local artists and vendors.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is offering free admission on Friday in recognition of Juneteenth, as well as special performances, activities and extended opening hours.

In Colorado Springs, the annual celebration is moving to the Norris Penrose Event Center, an indoor venue where attendees can enjoy a car show, fashion show and a live set by rapper David Banner, while the African American Historical & Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs will host their annual event at the Westside Community Center Campus.

Also in the Springs, Concrete Coyote Park is hosting their second annual celebration in their DIY artspace at the corner of South Royer and East Las Vegas streets. They’ll offer healthy soul food, live music, a family-friendly “freedom walk” around the park’s trail system and a showcase of Black classical musicians in partnership with the Pikes Peak Chamber Orchestra.

Up north, Greeley residents can attend a free jazz concert Friday evening atthe Marcus Garvey Cultural Center at UNC, a youth night at the Cultural Enrichment Center in Fort Collins and two days of live entertainment at the Foothills Mall.

The Southwest Movement 4 Black Lives is arranging a celebration in Buckley Park in Durango from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Pueblo’s party will start at noon Saturday in Ray Aguilera Park.

Free; June 19-21; Various locations

Other events to consider

Telluride Night Grass. At this point, more than five decades in, Telluride Bluegrass is an institution, and I couldn’t in good conscience act like you’ll score last-minute tickets if you forgot it’s happening this weekend. But what I can offer is the late night lineup for those who prefer live shows to sleep. Sets starting from 9:30-11:30 p.m. at various venues around town. Various prices; June 18-21; Various venues in Telluride

FIBArk. The annual homage to the Arkansas River that’s equal parts hardy competition and townwide party. The FIBArk fest in Salida features something for everyone — even the dogs — including the longest whitewater race in the country and the eagerly awaited Hooligan Race. Free-$15; June 19-21; Riverside Park, 170 E Sackett Ave., Salida

Teen Open Mic. No adults allowed at Friday night’s teens only open mic at TACAW. Those aged 13-18 can use the stagetime to test out a new project, play a new song, or just get comfortable in front of a crowd. Professional artists will be on-site (OK, so maybe a few adults allowed) to offer feedback to those who want it. Free pizza. Free; 7 p.m., June 19; The Arts Campus at Willits, 400 Robinson St., Basalt

Note: This is a curated list by the reporter to give readers a sense of arts and culture events happening across Colorado that they may not have otherwise known about. This is not meant to be an exhaustive account of things to do.

This story previously appeared in the Colorado Sun.

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