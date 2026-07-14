'Already a winner': Kansas truck-driving contest celebrates hard work, safe driving

A few miles outside of Mulvane, Kansas truck drivers gather once every summer for a unique kind of rodeo.

It's the state truck rodeo, known more formally as the Kansas Motor Carriers Association's Truck Driving Championship.

Truckers from different companies compete to show off their knowledge and driving skills — vying for a first place spot and a ticket to the national championships.

"In Kansas, it's something like 84 to 89% of all of our goods are moved by motor carriers, but we don't necessarily always celebrate the people who actually make that happen," said Liz Icenogle, executive director of KMCA.

At the truck rodeo, though, drivers are celebrated. From the stands, friends and family members cheer for their drivers as they engage in a little friendly competition.

The event also promotes safe driving. In order to compete, truckers have to go at least a year without an accident.

Daniel Caudill / KMUW / KMUW Audience members watch from the stands as a driver completes the course. Family members and friends show up to support their drivers in the competition.

"So, just that alone, that year of accident free — you're already a winner," said Jason Damron, a trucker for Convoy Systems.

Drivers compete in groups based on what class of truck they drive, and they're scored in three different areas. There's a written test, a pre-trip safety check and the main event: a driving course.

At this year's state competition in Mulvane, Damron earned his fourth trip to the national competition.

"It's more like a family — camaraderie," Damron said. "It's not just about the competition; it's about the people you meet and make friends with. And I have friends all over this country that I've made through nationals."

Some truckers enjoy the event so much, they end up working as volunteers to help keep it going.

Bob Oswald has helped coordinate the last two events after representing Walmart on the course in past rodeos.

"They worked hard all year long to be accident-free, and to get to an event like this, you just want them to relax, have fun," he said. "You've already made it, you know. Just enjoy it and give it your best shot."

Of the 77 truckers competing in Kansas this year, three were women. That includes April Bassett, a FedEx driver who finished first in the straight-truck class.

"It has made me a far better driver, because I'm able to understand the movement of my vehicle, making me safer while I'm out there on the road with everybody," she said.

For drivers like Bassett, trucking is its own reward.

"My favorite view out there is when the fields are covered in snow and it's peppered with black trees and stuff– you can see the little cows," she said. "It's just so beautiful to me. I love the plains; I love driving in Kansas.

Still, it certainly doesn't hurt to be recognized from time to time.

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