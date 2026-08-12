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Has it been more than 90 years since a Kansas Democrat was elected to the U.S. Senate?

High Plains Public Radio | By Jessica Pearce
Published August 12, 2026 at 2:00 PM CDT
Adam Hamilton, a United Methodist pastor, won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. He will face incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.
Credit: Paul Parker / KMAN
Adam Hamilton, a United Methodist pastor, won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. He will face incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932, when George McGill won a re-election bid.

Yes.

Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932, when George McGill won a re-election bid.

McGill entered the Senate through a special election in 1930. He lost his 1938 re-election campaign to former Kansas Governor Clyde Reed, a Republican.

Each of Kansas’ 13 senators since then has been a Republican, the longest continuous streak of single-party control of both Senate seats by any state.

The seat on this year’s ballot, currently held by Sen. Roger Marshall, has been held by Republicans since 1919, the longest streak in the country for a single seat held by either party. Democrat Adam Hamilton, a United Methodist pastor, will seek to break that streak in the Nov. 3, 2026 general election.

Since achieving statehood in 1861, Kansas has had 34 senators. Two were Populists, three were Democrats and the remaining 29 were Republicans.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

KLC Journal partners with Gigafact to produce Fact Briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Sources

Jessica Pearce is a Report for America corps member and covers civics in Kansas for The Journal.

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Leadership Center Journal.

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Jessica Pearce
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