Kansas Legislature scraps $288,000 contract with company linking lawmakers to constituents

TOPEKA — The bipartisan leadership of the Kansas Legislature ordered cancellation of a contract with a company that offered lawmakers a software service to manage relationships with constituents.

Instead of renewing the $288,000 annual deal with Indigov that was initiated in December 2024, the Legislative Coordinating Council voted to end the contract. The LCC, comprising Republicans and Democrats serving in leadership roles in the House and Senate, works on behalf of the legislative branch when the full Senate and House aren’t in session.

The LCC was responsible for approving the contract nearly two years ago and unanimously voted Monday to kill the agreement with Indigov. The platform was brought online in anticipation it could help senators and representatives better respond and reach out to constituents. Complaints among legislators about poor usability and low adoption rates for the online system doomed the subscription.

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, presided at the LCC meeting at the Statehouse and invited colleagues to make a motion regarding the future of Indigov’s contract.

“Is there a motion? Motion to terminate?” Hawkins whispered to Senate Majority Leader Chase Blasi, also a GOP lawmaker from Wichita.

“I do,” replied Derby Republican Rep. Blake Carpenter. “I make the motion that we not move forward with our current subscription agreement and we cancel that subscription at this time.”

Hawkins invited colleagues to debate the issue, but none volunteered to talk about the contract.

“The termination is delivered,” he said.

In October 2024, members of the LCC reviewed a collection of proposals from companies offering software designed to make it more efficient for legislators to interact with the public. At that time, members of the LCC scrutinized a handful of bids before recommending Indigov.

At that time, Carpenter encouraged others on the LCC to support Indigov because the company had more experience working with state legislatures than rival bidders.

“They’re actually in 12 state legislatures,” Carpenter said when the LCC originally agreed to the contract. “For me, as we move forward, Indigov has what we need and is the right tool for us at the time. I think Indigov is the right choice.”

Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, recommended a “soft rollout” of the program during the initial year. The LCC secured user licenses for 150 legislators and staff under an agreement that allowed expansion to 400 people. There are 165 senators and representatives, but all have temporary or full-time staff who engage the public.

In the second year of the contract, the LCC negotiated to retain the 150-license cap and hold the an annual cost at $288,000.

Legislatures and government agencies have sought software programs to improve interaction with constituents, build trust and promote civil communication.

House Majority Leader Chris Croft, a Republican from Overland Park, said the Legislature outsourced the communications system after a frustrating attempt to create its own.

“We tried to develop a program from scratch,” he said. “It’s really hard to do.”

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

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