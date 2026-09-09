Kansas officials react to Trump's threat to ban Bombardier

In a Truth Social post on Labor Day, President Trump called for no more Bombardier products to be sold in the United States.

He said in his post that the Canadian aerospace company's products "aren't good enough" and urged people to "BUY AMERICAN."

Bombardier is based in Montreal, but it employs more than 1,200 workers at its U.S. headquarters near the Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita.

Several Kansas officials and candidates, including some prominent Republicans and Trump loyalists, criticized the president's post Tuesday.

"That Era is OVER! If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a 'piggybank.'" President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social

In a post on Facebook, Republican Sen. Roger Marshall said he has expressed concerns to the Oval Office and will fight to keep Bombardier's operations in Kansas.

Sen. Jerry Moran said on Facebook that he has also has reached out to the Trump administration to emphasize the importance of Bombardier in the state.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ty Masterson, who was endorsed by Trump, said in a statement to KMUW that he supports Trump's vision, but "an all-out ban that puts Wichita jobs at risk is the wrong way to get there."

Democratic candidate Cindy Holscher said on Facebook that Masterson "refuses to stand up to his bosses in Washington." She also called Trump's tariff policy a "pointless trade war."

Some Wichita City Council members also posted messages of support for the Canadian company, including Mayor Lily Wu.

"Today's news regarding Bombardier certainly creates some uncertainty, but I'm hopeful it will work itself out," Wu said on Facebook. "Bombardier has made a significant investment in Wichita and chose our city for its U.S. headquarters. They are an important part of the Air Capital aviation community, and we appreciate their continued investment.

"Wichita will continue to be a strong partner and support Bombardier however we can," Wu said. "I plan to speak with the company to better understand what today's news could mean for their Wichita operations."

Bombardier published a statement shortly after Trump's post, saying the company values its partnership with American companies and hopes to continue to invest in its customers.

Copyright 2026 KMUW