HirePaths.com - Connecting Young People with Cool Careers in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio has embarked upon a year-long project called Rural Kansas Rising: Tech, Talent, and Tomorrow's Jobs.

This endeavor, made possible with support from the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Office of Rural Prosperity, is designed to showcase job opportunities in the Sunflower State, particularly those involving tech and rural Kansas.

As part of this effort, we've been doing research and searching for story ideas. And we've uncovered an outfit with a similar mission. It's called HirePaths.com. That's HIRE, as in, get hired for a job.

The company was launched in 2021 as a Kansas-based marketing campaign to introduce children and families to high-demand careers. KPR's J. Schafer spoke to the executive director of HigherPaths.com, Kristin Brighton, to learn more.

This story is part of a new KPR series called Rural Kansas Rising: Tech, Talent, and Tomorrow's Jobs and was made possible with support from the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Office of Rural Prosperity.

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