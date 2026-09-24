Baker University Giving Full Tuition Scholarships to at Least One Kansas Student in Every One of the State's 105 Counties

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (KPR) - Baker University has launched a new effort to make college more affordable to everyday Kansans. This week, the private, four-year school in Baldwin City announced it would provide a full-tuition scholarship to at least one qualified student in every Kansas county. The state has 105 counties.

So, how can Baker afford to provide what could be millions of dollars worth of scholarships to at least 105 Kansas students? KPR's J. Schafer spoke to Baker's president, Dr. Jody Fournier, to learn more about the program, called Baker 105. (Click blue button at top of page to listen.)

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The announcement from Baker comes as the average published tuition and fees at private nonprofit four-year universities nationally reached $45,000 for 2025–26, up 4% in one year, according to the College Board. But that sticker price doesn't always reflect what families ultimately pay, particularly when institutional and other financial aid are factored in.

Baker's president, Dr. Jody Fournier, said the university is addressing the affordability issue through Baker 105, a new statewide initiative designed to identify talented students throughout Kansas and make a Baker education possible for them.

The school isn't limiting the effort to the state's largest population centers. Baker is intentionally setting out to reach all 105 counties, including communities where it has not traditionally recruited as heavily.

There is no separate scholarship competition. Kansas students apply to Baker, complete the FAFSA and are considered through the admissions and financial aid process. For selected Baker 105 recipients, Baker will cover remaining tuition after the student's financial aid package is applied. Learn more at BakerU.edu.

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