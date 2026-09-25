Kansas school superintendent charged; community ‘resilient in working through the chaos’

TOPEKA — Former Ness County school superintendent Jeff Jones has been charged with 19 felonies and misdemeanors, including multiple financial crimes and two felonies involving a minor.

Jones, superintendent of USD 106 in south-central Kansas, was arrested in August. Official charges filed Friday range from theft valued between $25,000 and $100,000 to misuse of public funds and making or participating in prohibited contracts.

The two charges involving a minor are aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim and contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation.

The second charge means to “unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly” encourage a child to commit an act that, if committed by an adult, would be a felony, according to the charges filed in Ness County District Court.

Details of the case haven’t been released. Ness County Sheriff Brandon Mitchell wrote in an email that an investigation was opened after a USD 106 school board meeting where an allegation of potential misuse of school funds or equipment was made.

“Situations like this are especially difficult where students, teachers and neighbors often have longstanding relationships,” Mitchell said. “My primary concern is making sure the investigation is handled professionally and fairly while protecting the integrity of the case and all the people involved.”

Mitchell said students and staff in the school district have been “extremely resilient in working through the chaos.”

He said moving forward for the community doesn’t mean ignoring what happened.

“It means acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, supporting the USD 106, and continuing to work together to make sure our students and staff have a safe environment to teach and learn,” Mitchell said.

At an Aug. 14 special meeting of the school board, member Brent Schreiber made a motion to terminate Jones’ employment, according to board minutes. The motion failed after receiving no second.

Board member Lowell Foos made a motion to accept Jones’ resignation as high school golf head coach, co-high school Scholar’s Bowl sponsor and summer weights supplemental contracts, effective immediately, and resignation as high school boys head basketball coach at the end of the 2026-2027 season, the minutes said.

At a second special meeting Aug. 18, Jones was placed on administrative leave. At subsequent meetings, according to minutes, the board removed Jones’ name from a bank account and appointed Cherie Nicholson to serve as interim superintendent through Dec. 31.

In a phone call, Nicholson said Jones no longer works for the district.

The charges filed against Jones include:

Interference with the judicial process

Making false information

Unlawful acts concerning computers

Official misconduct

Interference with law enforcement

Presenting a false claim

Misuse of public funds

Four counts of making or participating in prohibited contracts

This story previously appeared on the Kansas Reflector.

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