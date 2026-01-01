About this position

The Programming Operations Assistant plays a crucial role in ensuring the error free minute-by-minute delivery of HPPR’s two broadcast and digital streaming programming services, HPPR Mix and HPPR Connect, through its audio automation system. As part of a small dedicated staff, the position offers the satisfaction of providing a valued media service to the High Plains region and an opportunity to learn new skills and gain experience in the media field.

Position type

Part time, hourly. Twenty hours per week with the possibility of additional hours during peak programming periods.

General responsibilities

Works hand-in-hand in assisting the HPPR Program Director in:

Checking daily program automation and traffic logs and playlists, including tracking and fixing discrepancies that occur

Ingesting recorded content from national program providers through various content distribution systems

Receiving and processing recorded regional content from multiple local sources, including quality checks, audio processing and editing as needed and uploading into HPPR’s automation system

Posting regional content on the hppr.org website

Specific tasks

Tasks may evolve over time but currently include

Daily checking of audio automation system checklist, including:

Checking successful ingest of national content Receipt and automation system placement of Kansas News Service newscast Checking for archive errors

Weekly program production and automation systems work, including:

Quality check and uploading of independently and locally produced programs: Woodsongs, Retro Cocktail Hour, 105Live, High Plains Outdoors, Planting the Plains, Classical Music Amarillo, What the Folk, Irie Astra, In Good Faith, Poets on the Plains, High Plains History, Radio Readers Book Club, Looking Back (monthly) and Classics for Kids (monthly), and other programs as the schedule evolves

Placement of HPPR, Kansas News Service and other feature stories into automation system for broadcast during Morning Edition and All Things Considered news program, including editing to length

Entry of playlists into the music usage reporting system (Composer) for Western Swing Radio Rambler, What the Folk?, Irie Astra, Retro Cocktail Hour, 105Live, and other programs as the schedule evolves

Posting broadcast features on the hppr.org website: High Plains Outdoors, Planting the Plains, Western Swing Radio Rambler, Our Nowhere, High Plains History, and additional programs as podcast content

Tracking posting of regional content into internal systems

Needed experience and skills

Work involving daily checks of systems, correction of errors and attention to detail

Advanced computer usage skills and knowledge

Preferred experience, skills and aptitudes

Work with audio automation and traffic system (or equivalent scheduling systems)

Audio recording, editing and other post-production work

Website publishing

Use of online tools for remote work coordination and information management (Google Drive, Zoom, etc.)

Familiarity as a listener with HPPR and/or other public media

Audience service focus and responsiveness

Systems, process and technology orientation

Location

HPPR’s Garden City, KS, studios are the hub of HPPR’s operations and the preferred location for on-site work, but we are flexible. Much of the daily work can be done remotely, but some functions, particularly involving on-air pledge drive, may require some on-site time at our studios in Garden City or Amarillo, TX.

Compensation range

$20 - $25 per hour, depending on current skills and experience

Materials to submit

Resume

Letter of interest (including how you learned about this job opportunity)

Professional references (at least 2)

Where to submit

Ken Davis, HPPR Program Director - kdavis@hppr.org

Application deadline

Open until filled; applications reviewed as received

About High Plains Public Radio (HPPR)

HPPR serves the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles, Western Kansas and Eastern Colorado with public media services closely tuned to the environment, economy, cultures, history and community life of this High Plains region. These services include two audio programming channels (HPPR MIX offering news and mixed music and HPPR CONNECT with all news, information and talk) and hppr.org focused on regional news, features and events. To provide access to these services, HPPR operates a network of 18 FM stations along with digital streaming and a mobile app.

