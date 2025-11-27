Michel Martin reflects on Thanksgiving. And, revisit Susan Stamberg's cranberry relish

Good morning and happy Thanksgiving. You're reading a special edition of the newsletter. Our team is taking a break for the holiday. We'll see you on Monday for more of the news you need to start your day, plus a little joy and wonder.

'It's good to be thankful'

by Michel Martin, Morning Edition and Up First host

Maybe this is a sign that I've been in D.C. too long. But when I think about Thanksgiving, I often think about something I heard former House Speaker Newt Gingrich say.

Seriously … stay with me.

Michel Martin / NPR / NPR

Gingrich said this at an informal dinner with some young White House staff and reporters, of which I was one. It was a while ago. We did things like that then, to try to understand each other's lives and responsibilities.

He said, "The test of any program or project should be: If you weren't already doing it, would you start?"

Why do I think about this at Thanksgiving? Because if we weren't already doing it, we should start.

Yes, I know the origin story of the first Thanksgiving in 1621 is problematic. That symbol of gratitude and peaceful coexistence with the English colonists ended in grief for the Wampanoag people, without whom the colonists would not have survived. The Wampanoag soon lost their land and independence.

In more recent times, the way the day has become associated with too much — too much food, too much shopping, too many stores open too early — is also a bummer.

But acknowledging all of that does not change a fundamental thing for me. It's good to be thankful. It's good to have a day to think about gratitude. It's good to have a day to be together with whomever you want to be with, and to have a day that belongs to everybody — those already here with us and those who've just arrived.

If you aren't already doing that? Maybe it's a good day to start.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Susan Stamberg's cranberry relish

Ariel Zambelich / NPR / NPR Behold: Mama Stamberg's cranberry relish. (Yes, it's supposed to be that color.)

Every year since 1971, Susan Stamberg, one of NPR's "founding mothers," has found a way to sneak her mother-in-law's recipe for cranberry relish into NPR's Thanksgiving coverage. The recipe isn't your typical, deep-red cranberry sauce. It boasts some unusual ingredients, including sour cream, onion and horseradish. Some skeptics have said that the relish resembles the color of Pepto-Bismol. Stamberg would describe its hue as a beautiful bright pink. She always insisted that you should taste it before making any judgments. Last month, Stamberg died at the age of 87, but her legacy and holiday tradition continue to live on. This year, Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep spoke with Stamberg's grandchildren about the recipe. To honor Stamberg's memory, take a walk down memory lane and see how NPR has highlighted her cherished cranberry relish tradition throughout the years: 🥣 In 2001, Stamberg's tradition of reading the recipe on air almost came to an end, but patriotic spirit prevailed.

Thanksgiving stories you may have missed

Illustrations copyright © 2025 by FRANK MORRISON / Crown Books for Young Readers /

Looking to add to your list of things to be thankful for this year? You can include the cost of your Thanksgiving meal. The price of a whole frozen turkey is down 16% compared to last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Holidays are meant to be a time for family togetherness, but this time of year can also create situations that make you question whether you want to see your loved ones again. You might even find yourself debating whether attending celebrations and facing potential conflicts with your family are worth it. To help ease those tensions, Life Kit joins It's Been a Minute to share 12 strategies from experts to keep your family dinner peaceful.

You might think ice cream, cake and pumpkin pie are the dishes on the menu today that will make you the happiest — but science says otherwise. Research suggests that whole grains contain a unique type of fiber that can help improve your mood and reduce the risk of mood disorders. So, consider making your stuffing with whole wheat bread this year.

Author Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrator Frank Morrison's sixth book together, Family Feast!, showcases a family not only preparing a meal, but enjoying it together. Although the feast in the book features a turkey, the story could be about Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter or even any non-holiday weekend. Overall, the picture book celebrates food, family and love.

This year, Morning Edition scoured the U.S. in search of traditions that might just make you rethink Thanksgiving. The unique rituals across the country include the Yule Fest, which is celebrated for two days following Thanksgiving in southern Iowa, and a tradition at the Santa Barbara Zoo in California, where leftover Halloween pumpkins are given to the animals.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

