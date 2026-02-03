Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
The prosecutors raided the offices of X as part of a preliminary investigation into allegations including spreading child sexual abuse images and deepfakes. They also summoned owner Elon Musk for questioning.