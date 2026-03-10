Photos from Iran and across the Middle East as the war enters Week 2

The U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, and Iran swiftly responded with strikes across the region. Here is a look at scenes from Iran, Israel, Lebanon and other flashpoints as the conflict continues through its second week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
March 9: People in Tehran, Iran, wave Iranian flags as they hold posters of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, showing him at different ages, during a rally to support his son Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeds his father as the new supreme leader.
Safin Hamid / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
March 8: Taha Karimi, 58, a member of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), stands near his home after it and his truck were damaged in a drone attack carried out by Iran-backed proxies in the Kurdish town of Soran, about 100 kilometers northeast of Irbil the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region.
March 9: People gather in a rally to support Mojtaba Khamenei, the successor to his late father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, in Tehran, Iran.
March 9: A girl displaced by Israeli airstrikes looks on at a school used as a shelter in Beirut, Lebanon.
March 8: A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran.
Mohammed Zaatari / AP
/
AP
March 8: A man carries shoes from his house, which was destroyed when Israeli airstrikes hit several houses in Sir al-Gharbiyeh village, south Lebanon.
March 8: Israeli tanks are parked in a staging area in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP
/
AP
March 7: President Trump salutes as an Army carry team at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa. Coady was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran.
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
/
AP
March 7: An Army team at Dover Air Force Base moves a flag-draped transfer case from a transport van containing the remains of U.S. Army Reserve soldiers Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, of Indianola, Iowa, Capt. Cody Khork, of Winter Haven, Fla., and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, of Sacramento, Calif. The three were killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait.
Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
March 7: Milad (Birth) Tower, the tallest tower in Iran at 435 meters, is pictured before a lit-up sky following airstrikes in Tehran.
March 7: Flames rise from an oil storage facility south of the capital, Tehran, as strikes hit the city during the U.S.–Israel military campaign in Iran.
March 6: A family hugs after disembarking from an evacuation flight on a commercial airplane from Muscat, Oman, at the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni, Romania.
March 6: Iranians attend Friday prayers in the courtyard of the Imam Khomeini Grand mosque in Tehran, Iran.
March 6: Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs.
March 4: A cleric leads a group of volunteers in prayer next to a police facility struck during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran.
March 5: A stranded passenger sleeps on the floor outside Dubai International Airport terminal as the airport resumes limited operations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Mohammed Zaatari / AP
/
AP
March 5: Rescue workers check a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Nabatiyeh town, south Lebanon.
Ohad Zwigenberg / AP
/
AP
March 5: Missiles launched from Iran are seen in the sky over central Israel.
Baderkhan Ahmad / AP
/
AP
March 4: Exposing himself to the danger of unexploded ordnance, a boy tries to climb on an unexploded Iranian projectile that landed in an open field in the outskirts of Qamishli, eastern Syria.
Eranga Jayawardene / AP
/
AP
March 4: Health care workers in Galle, Sri Lanka, unload bodies from a vehicle. The Iranian sailors died when their IRIS Dena warship sank outside Sri Lanka's territorial waters.
Jalaa Marey / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
March 4: An Israeli air force AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fires rockets while flying at a position along the border between northern Israel and southern Lebanon.
March 3: A large fire and plume of smoke are visible after, according to the authorities, debris from an Iranian intercepted drone hit the Fujairah oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.
March 3: Firefighters inspect the rubble as smoke rises from a building hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
Ohad Zwigenberg / AP
/
AP
March 3: Officers from Israel's Home Front Command inspect a damaged apartment building after an Iranian missile strike in Petah Tikva, Israel.
March 2: Debris is seen in a room of Gandhi Hospital, which was damaged when a strike hit a state TV communications tower and nearby buildings across the street, during the ongoing joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran.
March 2: Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
Mohammad Zaatari / AP
/
AP
March 2: Children sit on a sidewalk as displaced families fleeing Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon arrive in the southern port city of Sidon.