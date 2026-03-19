Cursive is back. But should students be learning the skill?

Twelve-year-old Sandi Chandee wants to be a doctor when she grows up. But that's not why she memorized one of the longest medical terms in the English language:

Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis.

In Sherisse Kenerson's after-school classroom, Sandi takes out a piece of paper and fills up a whole line to spell the word that describes a type of lung disease. The word allows her to practice cursive — her new favorite method of writing.

When she becomes a doctor, Sandi, who signs her cursive autograph with a heart above the i, is determined to have a perfect signature.

Twelve-year-old Halle O'Brien, Sandi's cursive partner-in-crime, agrees.

"I prefer writing in cursive," Halle said.

The pair are proud members of the Holmes Middle School cursive club in Virginia. Cursive has been on the upswing for years now. More than two dozen states now require cursive instructio n in schools after the 2010 Common Core standards omitted the skill .

Kenerson, a multilingual teacher at Holmes, started the middle school club when students couldn't read her writing on the board. They just stared at her blankly, she said.

Anna Rose Layden for NPR / Conrad Thompson writes during cursive club.

"I realized they didn't know how to write or read in cursive," Kenerson said. For an educator who firmly believes that quotes deserve to be written in cursive, and has a new one on her board each month, Kenerson wanted to give students a chance to understand the magic of the loopy writing.

The club exploded in popularity this past winter, with local news stations and the Washington Post crediting it for "keeping cursive alive." Since then, Kenerson has been racking her brain trying to figure out why it has drawn so much attention.

She has received fan mail from retirees and teachers (written in cursive, of course). She has heard from people in Idaho, Pennsylvania and Florida. She has even had Zoom calls with educators in Oklahoma and Maryland to explain how she runs the club.

"I'm flabbergasted," Kenerson said. "I'm just going along with the ride."

She decided that cursive is a way to hold on to the past, and many people are not ready to let it go.

Anna Rose Layden for NPR / Teacher Sherisse Kenerson has received fan mail from retirees and teachers for starting the club.

Kenerson's after-school club is a local example of a nationwide trend — cursive handwriting is back in many classrooms across the country. Teachers and legislators credit the resurgence to nostalgia and some evidence of educational benefits . But surprisingly, the curves and swoops are contentious among experts, and some argue that cursive does not add any real value for students, especially in the age of artificial intelligence.

"I have seen no evidence that cursive brings any particular cognitive or learning benefit beyond that brought by hand printing," wrote Mark Warschauer, a professor of education at the University of California, Irvine, in an email to NPR. He noted that the cognitive benefits of young students writing by hand in general are already well established.

Warschauer, who founded the UC Irvine Digital Learning Lab , opposes teaching cursive in schools because of the "waste of time and effort" when print handwriting, voice-to-text applications, and keyboards are easily accessible to students.

Much of the cursive debate centers around time in the classroom. Should educators spend precious minutes teaching another way to write on paper when technology is so prevalent?

Shawn Datchuk, a professor of special education at the University of Iowa, said the answer does not have to be one or the other. In his college classroom, he sees students increasingly using tablets and a stylus to take notes.

"What that means is that as a country, we likely need to help our students become multi-modal," Datchuk said. They need to not only be able to handwrite using print, but also use cursive, type, and interact with technology, he said.

Anna Rose Layden for NPR / Top left: Kenerson demonstrates writing cursive letters on the whiteboard. Right: Kenerson helps a student with their worksheet. Bottom: Sandi Chandee (right) and Halle O'Brien practice their writing during cursive club.

Technology is not a fix-all for students, though, he said.

"One of the dirty secrets behind spell checker and artificial intelligence is that you still need to be able to spell in order to use those well," Datchuk said.

He and a team of researchers compiled the known studies on cursive teaching. Some studies used antiquated technology like ink wells and quill tips, so they were cut. A few of the others were missing details on how the instruction was implemented. With those caveats, Datchuk said, preliminary evidence shows cursive writing could improve spelling.

Datchuk said the "special sauce" for cursive is that students have to pay closer attention to how letters connect when they write.

Kenerson, the cursive club's founder, said she's seen anecdotal evidence that cursive helps students with dyslexia. Sharon Quirk-Silva, a California assemblymember who introduced the cursive bill in the state, said she's also heard anecdotal evidence that cursive can be therapeutic for students with special needs.

Since Quirk-Silva's 2023 cursive mandate , she said the reception from constituents has been overwhelmingly positive.

Datchuk, the University of Iowa professor, said he receives a constant stream of emails from people asking about cursive, but his reason for studying the technique was personal — his 8-year-old son, who is reading Harry Potter, still passes his grandmother's birthday cards to his dad to read.

"That brings up the larger generational divide that's probably happened not only with my sons, but with kids and young adults across the United States who just never received instruction in cursive," Datchuk, a former elementary school teacher, said.

Antonio Benavides, an 11-year-old in Kenerson's cursive club, is an example of that divide. His dad heard about the club and immediately sent Antonio.

Anna Rose Layden for NPR / Antonio Benavides says his penmanship has improved since joining cursive club.

Now, he sticks his tongue out and stares intently at the loops in front of him. He enjoys practicing the curves, and he said his normally sprawling print penmanship has improved.

"I'm like, 'Are you kidding me, cursive club, what do I need that for?'" Benavides remembered telling his dad. But now, "Yeah, I like it," he said.

When there's a moment of silence as the students practice their i's and t's, Antonio whispers, "I love that sound."

"The sound of a pencil when it's silent is just so nice," he explained.

Steve Graham, the Regents Professor at Arizona State University's College for Teaching and Learning Innovation, argues that despite the media attention, cursive never really went anywhere. Graham, who has authored numerous books about writing, said he has been hearing about the "death of handwriting or the death of cursive" for about 50 years. At one point, his responses to questions from reporters became "snarky," he said.

"I'd say, 'Well, damn, I didn't hear it was buried,'" Graham said. "Can you tell me where? I'd like to visit the grave."

Graham is ambivalent about whether cursive or print is a more effective tool for students. He said he thinks the fixation on cursive is an adult phenomenon.

Anna Rose Layden for NPR / Kenerson started the club after she realized students could not read her cursive handwriting on the board.

"I'm often amazed at how much attention it gets," Graham said. With more studies, Graham said he thinks the differences in benefits between the two types of handwriting will be insignificant. He said what's more important is spending the time to teach kids to write.

Back in Kenerson's cursive club, 11-year-old Conrad Thompson said she's the only student in her history class who can read her teacher's huge Declaration of Independence printout. It makes her proud.

Anna Rose Layden for NPR / Conrad Thompson is proud of her cursive skills.

"Hopefully, one day, me and my family will get to go see it in person," Conrad said.

As for Sandi and Halle, the pair have no doubts about their newfound skill.

"Will you be back next week?" Halle asked Sandi about the after-school club.

"Of course I will," Sandi responded.



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