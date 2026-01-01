Hi, I'm Alan Erwin. I was born in Amarillo and, despite repeated attempts, still live here. I was born long ago in a time before apps and streaming.I graduated college with an English degree and no plans to teach. I was a working musician for several years before landing in the IT field. I'm married to Andrea Elise, my wonderful wife, who's made everything else in my life make sense. We have two cats that hold us accountable for all we do.