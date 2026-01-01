Alan ErwinHPPR Radio Readers Book Club Contributor
Hi, I'm Alan Erwin. I was born in Amarillo and, despite repeated attempts, still live here. I was born long ago in a time before apps and streaming.I graduated college with an English degree and no plans to teach. I was a working musician for several years before landing in the IT field. I'm married to Andrea Elise, my wonderful wife, who's made everything else in my life make sense. We have two cats that hold us accountable for all we do.
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So, Constant Listeners, picture this: An endless landscape, flat and unbroken, stretching unadorned and undifferentiated to a far-away horizon. The ground is brown, dusty and lifeless; the sky is blue and cloudless. The hope for rain nowhere found, felt or sensed. Now imagine this landscape is in Texas. I know; it's hard to believe.
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The “Great War.” The “war to end all wars.” Is there such a thing? Without actually asking those questions Erich Remarque gives us an answer and that answer is no.