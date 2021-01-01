Bob Davis is a former HPPR executive director who returned to his home state of Alabama where he writes, consults, works and remains an avid bike rider. He’s known for posting photographs taken each morning on his rides as well as the blogs he posts details insights into his life and world events. He once posted the following poem – with his sincere apologies to Dr. Seuss. Perhaps not the most elevated poetry but certainly a worthwhile and appreciated suggestion by this former HPPR leader.

Want can you do for High Plains Public Radio?

What can you do? Why you can renew.

But how do you do that renew?

You can renew while wearing a shoe.

You can renew while squirting some glue.

You can renew before the cows say moo.

You can renew in the wind that’s blew.

You can renew before the baby bison grew.

So, you see, it’s easy to do.

Call the old 800-678-7444 skidoo.

Or visit hppr.org to do that renew.