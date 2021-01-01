I grew up in Hays, Kansas where my dad was a social worker and my mom worked at our university’s library. My dad’s family farmed in Kansas near Walton, and my mom’s family were farmers in Virginia. I stayed in Hays to get my biology degrees at Fort Hays State University, met my husband in graduate school and almost 12 years later we have two daughters. My husband works at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and I am the research manager-herbarium curator for the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Specifically, I work in the range, pasture, and forages group doing research, teaching, and curating. Both my husband and I are biologists, so we love everything outdoors and nerdy. We are determined for our kids to know plants, worms, birds, etc., so we do any activity that encourages this. We also love reading and having the occasional movie night.

(From: https://ianrnews.unl.edu/staff-spotlight-cheryl-dunn )