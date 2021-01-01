In 2015, Conny Bogaardt came to Garden City from the Netherlands via Denver to join the Western Kansas Community Foundation. She had a museum background in Holland and the U.S, served as executive director for the Rocky Flats Institute and Museum in Arvada, CO, and was curator for both the Hotel de Paris Museum in Georgetown, CO, and the McAllister House Museum in Colorado Springs, CO. I have taught art history and museum studies in the Denver Metro area, and arts and cultural management at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. I recently finished a term as chair of the Kansas Association of Community Foundations (KACF), and serve on Humanities Kansas’ board. In my spare time I enjoy visiting museums, reading, writing, traveling, and playing the piano.