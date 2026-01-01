Gina Tranisi is a poet, educator, and lifelong Nebraskan. She is a grants manager with Fox Creek Fundraising and is proud to help nonprofits grow their financial capacity and do more good in the community. Before this, she served as co-executive director of the Nebraska Writers Collective, establishing the Nebraska Youth Poet Laureate program and facilitating programs that brought writing workshops to thousands of teens, adults, and incarcerated creatives. Her manuscript has appeared on the YesYes Books longlist, and her poems have appeared in Rattle, The Rumpus, and other journals. She holds a B.A. and M.A. in English and a specialization in Women’s and Gender Studies from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. When she’s between drafts, Gina’s cat (Macaroni) keeps her keyboard warm. https://www.ginatranisi.com/