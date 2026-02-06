Grace Hills | Kansas Reflector
-
The bill, House Bill 2214 in its original form, passed the House 81-43 — three votes shy of a veto-proof majority. A handful of Republicans voted with Democrats against the bill.
-
If the partner experiences an adverse side effect, the provider wouldn’t be liable.
-
Young people returned to the Statehouse for the third year to ask legislators to pass bills that would eliminate sales tax on period products
-
Backers say veterans deserve a choice. Opponents say bill protects predatory industry and may not survive court challenges.
-
The extra $25 million for the Kansas Water Plan would come from the State General Fund.
-
The law also mandates that all subpoenas in a criminal case be sealed in perpetuity, unless the court finds that unsealing a subpoena is in the “interest of justice.”