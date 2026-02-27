Halle Jackson

In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way.

I graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2023 with dual degrees in journalism and sociology. Before coming to KCUR as an Up To Date intern, I was a reporter and producer at KBIA, mid-Missouri’s NPR station. I’m an avid rock climber and native of St. Louis.

Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.