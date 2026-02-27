Halle Jackson

Halle JacksonUp To Date producer
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way.
I graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2023 with dual degrees in journalism and sociology. Before coming to KCUR as an Up To Date intern, I was a reporter and producer at KBIA, mid-Missouri’s NPR station. I’m an avid rock climber and native of St. Louis.
Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
Kansas this week invalidated the IDs of transgender Kansans who changed the gender marker on their driver’s licenses or birth certificates. The ACLU is suing to stop the law, which also restricts bathroom use, saying it violates the constitutional rights of residents.