M. TIMOTHY NOLTING was born and raised in Northeastern Kansas as a fourth-generation member of a farm/ranch family. Moving from Kansas to Colorado and finally to the high plains of Nebraska, Tim and his wife, Deb, reside on a small acreage adjacent to the Village of Bushnell, Nebraska. He has been presenting his original poetry across the west for more than 25 years as a featured poet at cowboy gatherings from Elko, Nevada, to Ruidoso, New Mexico, and a bevy of states in between. His original verse depicts of the west, captures the spirit, drama, and humor of a life lived among cattle, horses, humans, and the grandeur of God’s creation. He has published a two-volume set of short sketches of life in the heartland, from historical events to personal reflections, titled 101 Yesterdays. And recently received the PEACEMAKER award from Western Fictioneers for the Best Western First Novel of 2023 for "By the Way They Treat Their Horses.” https://mtimothynolting.com/