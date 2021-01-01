I’m Melany Wilks and my career has panned the globe beginning in Balut Tondo, Manila Philippines where I directed a student ministry and facilitated the public education of 750 students living at the Manila garbage dump. I studied church and school librarianship and literacy through the Asia Pacific Theological Seminary and served as a library coordinator following that. Those 13 years of practical library experience whetted my appetite to seek a Master of Library and Information Science from San Jose State University which I acquired in 2007. Today, since 2008, I’ve served as the Library Director of Colby, Kansas’ Pioneer Memorial Library. In my spare time, I garden, read, digital scrapbook, and delight in my talkative Calico cat (Prairie Dawn) and lively Jack Russell dog (Gracie).