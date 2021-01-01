Dr. Phillip Periman will lead the Nesbo series. He spent the 40 years immediately prior to his retirement practicing medicine in his hometown of Amarillo, Texas. Deeply committed to his 55-year career in hematology and oncology, he maintained high standards for the level of care and commitment he held for his patients, his students, and his community at large. He graduated with a degree in History from Yale, and later got his medical degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. In medical school, he met his wife, Judy, who had her own career as a pediatric nurse. In his retirement, Phillip has focused on his photography some of which can be seen at http://www.phillipperiman.com/main.htm . T