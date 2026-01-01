Rachel Jackson (Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma) is an Assistant Professor of Native American Literatures and Rhetorics in the Department of English at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK. Her combined research and teaching interests bridge the Native American Literatures & Cultural Studies and Rhetoric and Writing Studies programs. Her community-engaged projects focus on sustaining Native American languages and cultural literacies and forwarding Indigenous rhetorical and storytelling practices. She works with tribal leaders and community members across Oklahoma and beyond to develop and implement classes, workshops, and projects, including public digital storytelling workshops, the Kiowa Clemente Course in the Humanities, and kiowatalk.org – a community-engaged online archive of the Kiowa language and culture. She is a Ford Foundation Fellow (2015), a Fellow with the Newberry Consortium on American Indian Studies (2016), and a recipient of the 2017 Berlin Award and 2017 Ohmann Award from the National Council of Teachers of English.