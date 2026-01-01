Rachel Seth Coleman, former newspaper writer and a perpetual bibliovore and poet, has lived in Kansas most of her life. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Fort Hays State University and will complete an MFA in creative writing from Antioch University Los Angeles in 2026. With her husband, she has lived in Liberal for 30 years. You can read Rachel's work in the anthology Kansas Matters, published by the University of Kansas Press, and on her Substack, "Out of Print.”