Rex Buchanan is Director Emeritus of the Kansas Geological Survey (KGS), based at the University of Kansas. Rex grew up near Little River, in Rice County, Kansas, on the edge of the Smoky Hills. He has an undergraduate degree from Kansas Wesleyan University and graduate degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Buchanan began his career at the KGS in 1978 and was the Interim Director from 2010 to 2016. He is the co-author of numerous books, is active in various professional organizations, and has been recognized nationally for his contributions to the field of geoscience.