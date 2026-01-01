Dr. Robert Fulton was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but in the meantime has lived in various places in the US, Belgium, Italy, and India. He earned his PhD from the University of Texas at Austin in Comparative Literature with language studies in Ancient Greek, Sanskrit, and German and a thesis and later monograph on the concepts of Death and Memory in the works of James Joyce. He taught courses in the Liberal Arts Honors program at UT before heading to Europe, where he lived for nearly 15 years. Robert has studied multiple languages as a professional translator including Dutch, Italian, and French. He was a visiting professor of English literature at the University of Bologna in Italy and Antwerp in Belgium, where the latter he was a Fulbright visiting professor of British and American literature. Outside of the academy for many years, he worked as a professional translator in the Humanities as well as being Curator of Academic Affairs at the Harry Ransom Center in Austin. He is a certified advanced Yoga Teacher Training instructor, specifically in Sanskrit and Indian Philosophy, and now teaches as an Associate Professor of Humanities and English at Amarillo College.

A professional translator and certified Yoga instructor as well as swim coach have been part of the various ways of his teaching. Passions developed along the way include: swimming, photography, travel, cooking, yoga, and a deep love for languages, both ancient and modern.