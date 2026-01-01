Roy Beckemeyer of Wichita is a Past President of the Kansas Authors Club. A retired engineering executive and scientific journal editor, he has authored five books of poetry and co-edited several poetry anthologies. His latest book, The Currency of His Light (Turning Plow Press, 2023) was a 2024 poetry finalist for the Great Plains Book Awards. Previous books include Mouth Brimming Over (Blue Cedar Press, 2019), Stage Whispers (Meadowlark Books, 2018, winner of the 2019 Nelson Poetry Book Award), Amanuensis Angel (Spartan Press, 2018), and Music I Once Could Dance To (Coal City Press, 2014, a 2015 Kansas Notable Book).