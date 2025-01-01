Steve Brisendine, born in Liberal, Kansas, lives, works and remains unbeaten against the New York Times Crossword in Mission, Kansas. He is the author of five collections of poetry, most recently Full of Old Books and Silence (Alien Buddha Press, 2024) and Behind the Wall Cloud of Sleep (Spartan Press, 2024). His poetry has appeared in Modern Haiku, I-70 Review, Connecticut River Review and other journals and anthologies. He has no degrees, one tattoo and a deep and unironic fondness for strip-mall Chinese restaurants.