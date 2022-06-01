Growing on the High Plains: Flowering Trees
Walking among a tree full of flowers, as petals rain down. Now THAT'S how you soak up Spring on the High Plains!
Today's edition of Growing on the High Plains covers the joys of trees that erupt in colorful blossoms in the spring. From ornamental pears to flowering crabapple to redbuds to prairie fire, there are many from which to choose. However, each has its own particular pros and cons. Take a listen and find out which might be a wise pick for your High Plains landscape.