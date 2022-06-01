© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Growing on the High Plains

Growing on the High Plains: Flowering Trees

Published June 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT
Walking among a tree full of flowers, as petals rain down. Now THAT'S how you soak up Spring on the High Plains!

Today's edition of Growing on the High Plains covers the joys of trees that erupt in colorful blossoms in the spring. From ornamental pears to flowering crabapple to redbuds to prairie fire, there are many from which to choose. However, each has its own particular pros and cons. Take a listen and find out which might be a wise pick for your High Plains landscape.

Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.
