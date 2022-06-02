Growing on the High Plains: Sandhill Plums
If jelly is your jam, you won't want to miss this week's edition of Growing on the High Plains!
This wonderful native shrub has a deeply history, as it provided a rare and welcome fruit for North American Indian tribes as well as early day settlers. The roots of this manna of the plains literally run deep, searching out subsoil moisture and giving the little shrubs an ability to survive our infamous prairie winds. Today the scarlet fruits are still a favorite for jelly, and are the basis for providing a product for many small-scale local businesses on the High Plains.