In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Growing on the High Plains

Growing on the High Plains: Drought Tolerant Perennials

Published August 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Folks, it's been HOT. That's why today's edition of Growing on the High Plains will talk about plants that can handle the heat.

From maiden grass to blue spirea to lamb's ears, you can summon countless hues, shapes, fragrances, and sizes from a well-planned, water-friendly perennial "xeriscape."

I also share some tips like clustering plants for easier watering and prepping your soil to establish a healthy root system--all of which will help keep your xeriscaping looking and feeling like a tall glass of water.

Growing on the High Plains
Skip Mancini
Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.
