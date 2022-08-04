Growing on the High Plains: Drought Tolerant Perennials
Folks, it's been HOT. That's why today's edition of Growing on the High Plains will talk about plants that can handle the heat.
From maiden grass to blue spirea to lamb's ears, you can summon countless hues, shapes, fragrances, and sizes from a well-planned, water-friendly perennial "xeriscape."
I also share some tips like clustering plants for easier watering and prepping your soil to establish a healthy root system--all of which will help keep your xeriscaping looking and feeling like a tall glass of water.