High Plains Outdoors: Thermal Scope Hunt
Texas is overrun with wild hogs but being the smart critters that they are, reducing their numbers can be a challenging endeavor. In today's show Luke recaps a hunt this past week that resulted in some great eating pork chops and one less wild porker eating the farmers newly planted corn.
To learn more about Luke, visit his website www.catfishradio.org