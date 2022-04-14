© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Holiday.jpg
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Thermal Scope Hunt

Published April 14, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
HPO_4-14.jpg

Texas is overrun with wild hogs but being the smart critters that they are, reducing their numbers can be a challenging endeavor.

Texas is overrun with wild hogs but being the smart critters that they are, reducing their numbers can be a challenging endeavor. In today's show Luke recaps a hunt this past week that resulted in some great eating pork chops and one less wild porker eating the farmers newly planted corn.

To learn more about Luke, visit his website www.catfishradio.org

High Plains Outdoors