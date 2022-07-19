High Plains Outdoors: Mesquite Beans
This week's show is a repeat of last week's while Luke takes a little vacation, but he will be back next week.
This week, Luke talks about making some mighty fine coffee from mesquite beans. Luke used a pretty basic method of roasting and boiling the beans that resulted in a rich flavored 'coffee'. Mesquite tree beans are a super food, not only for wildlife but humans as well.
To learn more about the uses of mesquite beans and to possibly order some products made from the beans, visit www.cappadonaranch.com