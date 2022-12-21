© 2021
High Plains Outdoors: Christmas Episode '22

Published December 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST
Luke shares his holiday hunting trip with listeners.

In this episode, Luke talks about a perfect pre Christmas afternoon deer hunt he enjoyed earlier this week with his friends Edgar Cotton and Edgar's son David. The sky was clear and the air crisp, just before the first blast of really cold Arctic air blew in. Do deer were killed but memories were made that will last a lifetime. Well, just click and listen, Luke will take you with him on his 'CHRISTMAS DEER HUNT'.

