High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Hunting Blinds

Published December 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST
Luke and his buddy Jeff Rice spent some time this past weekend on Jeff's Ranch near Lake Fork setting up a comfortable 4 ft by 8 ft "Freedom" blind that snaps and screws together and is shipped directly to one's door. The blind comes in easy to carry sections and provides a comfortable hunting blind that can be set up just about anywhere, even deep into the woods Luke and Jeff have previously assembled several Snap Lock blinds (www.snaplockhuntingblinds.com) on the property, some have been in use over a decade.
Click and listen to Luke explain how you can hunt comfortably even in those 'hard to get to spots.

