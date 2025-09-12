© 2025
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: The 'Sure Nuff' Big Game Hunting Rifle

Published September 12, 2025 at 11:39 AM CDT
Looking to hunt some big game? You'll need a rifle that matches your ambitions, and Luke has some suggestions for you to consider

For the past decade, Luke has been hunting editor of Airgun Hobbyist, the only national airgun magazine in the country. In those years, he has shot and hunted with a great number of PCP big bore airguns. Today, he talks about the 51 caliber Tex Rex by Airforce Airguns, a mighty powerful air rifle, in Luke's words, a "SURE NUFF" big game hunting rifle.

Learn more about Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org, listening to his podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" or watching the weekly TV show "A Sportsmans Life" he does with his friends Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice.

