High Plains Outdoors: Catfish Cubion
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This week, Luke tells us how he makes catfish coubion (some also call it catfish courtbouillion), a tasty cajun recipe.
This week, Luke whips up a batch of catfish coubion (some also call it catfish courtbouillion); this is a tomato-based gravy/soup with chunks of catfish, served with garlic bread over white rice!
Make sure and check out Luke's weekly podcast, Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends, just about everywhere podcasts are found.