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High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Catfish Cubion

By Luke Clayton
Published July 3, 2026 at 11:07 AM CDT
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Tony Pennebaker with a nice channel catfish!
Tony Pennebaker with a nice channel catfish!

This week, Luke tells us how he makes catfish coubion (some also call it catfish courtbouillion), a tasty cajun recipe.

This week, Luke whips up a batch of catfish coubion (some also call it catfish courtbouillion); this is a tomato-based gravy/soup with chunks of catfish, served with garlic bread over white rice!

Make sure and check out Luke's weekly podcast, Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends, just about everywhere podcasts are found.

High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton