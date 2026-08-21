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High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Learning a New Firearm or Bow

By Luke Clayton
Published August 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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This week, Luke is talking about learning to shoot and hunt with a new firearm or bow. This might just be the spark needed to put the thrill of hunting back into your days afield.

Luke will be hunting with his new Ten Point Crossbow this year, and he has thoroughly enjoyed learning about shooting the modern-day version of a weapon/hunting tool used for many centuries.

Check out Luke's weekly radio show Catfish Radio which becomes a podcast on all the popular formats, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends”!

High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton