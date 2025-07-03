Poets on the Plains: On In the Sixth Month

On In the Sixth Month by Sarah McKinstry-Brown

by Matt Mason

Nebraska State Poet emeritus

Hi, my name is Matt Mason, I am the State Poet of Nebraska, here for Poets on the Plains.

Today, I’m here with Nebraska poet Sarah McKinstry-Brown’s poem “In the Sixth Month.”

The poem is from Sarah’s book Cradling Monsoons from Blue Light Press which won the Nebraska Book Award for Poetry and was her first full-length collection.

Sarah originally comes from Albuquerque, New Mexico and moved to Omaha after she did a nationwide poetry tour in 2002. She became a big part of Omaha’s and Nebraska’s poetry community, organizing events, running writing workshops, working in programs inside retirement homes and much more.

One of my favorite events that Sarah ran several times was her Poet’s Diners which served as fundraisers for different causes. In them, patrons would order poems off a menu and the poets would come to the tables to deliver their servings of words.

Besides publishing two books and co-editing an award-winning anthology of Nebraska woman poets, she’s published several chapbooks and released CDs of her work. And here’s her poem:

In the Sixth Month

Your inner ear has fully formed.

You can hear now. I’ve heard

of mothers playing their unborn babies

Bach and Mozart because classical music

makes the brain’s spatial connections

arc towards one another like the fingertips

of Adam and God in the Sistine.

I’ve played no such music for you, and maybe,

someday, when the boy you pine for

majors in architecture,

or when your brain goes cloudy

as you stare at your pop quiz in geometry,

you’ll hold this against me.

Truth is, I can’t bear headphones on my stomach,

won’t force you to sit in the front row seat

of your mother, the auditorium,

while Pachelbel’s Canon fires off the synapses

of your brain. For the same reason, I can’t bring myself

to have your father recite French

or fractions into my belly.

No sonata or tongue or equation

could teach us what we’re learning already:

that to be human is to be heavy,

to carry more than one heart inside of you.

Without speaking, you and I are two fugues

coexisting. The armies of this world ought to blow up

their road maps and speeches and tanks,

put down their flags, and put

their ears to my womb—

take notes on how our pulses negotiate,

listen to how this belly stretches like an accordion, a peace accord

making room for the song of you.

Now this poem of course means a lot to me as Sarah is my wife, so that’s my daughter she’s talking to. But even with not all that kind of connection, this is also a poem I go back to often, lines like “…to carry more than one heart inside you” stops me dead in my tracks every time. I love the playfulness of the start and how it disarms me for that ending which, though still talking about the child inside of her, is also talking about the much broader frustrations of this world we live in, the wars and disregard for life we see in the news daily, and how just as the poem might tip too heavy, it ends with that gorgeous: “…making room for the song of you.”

McKinstry-Brown’s poems are musical, she pays such great attention to song and tone and sound, and though she can write very serious work, she’s also one of the funniest poets I know, she works it in very subtly on the page, but takes a great touch.

You can find her work in Rattle, Smartish Pace, Ruminate, Sugar House Review and more, and her 2nd book is This Bright Darkness which came out in 2019 from Black Lawrence Press.

Thank you,

This is Matt Mason; I am the Nebraska State Poet from 2019 until the end of 2024, I’m based out of my home here in Omaha.

