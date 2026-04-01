3-day Holiday Arts and Craft Show at Village Square Mall (Dodge City, Kan.)

Shop local for the holidays at the Dodge City Chamber of Commerce Holiday Arts & Craft Show Nov. 6 to 8.

The show includes unique gifts, handmade goods, local art and festive finds!

SHOW HOURS

Friday, No. 6 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.