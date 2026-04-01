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3-day Holiday Arts and Craft Show at Village Square Mall (Dodge City, Kan.)

3-day Holiday Arts and Craft Show at Village Square Mall (Dodge City, Kan.)

Shop local for the holidays at the Dodge City Chamber of Commerce Holiday Arts & Craft Show Nov. 6 to 8.

The show includes unique gifts, handmade goods, local art and festive finds!

SHOW HOURS
Friday, No. 6 from 2 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village Square Mall
02:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce
(620) 227-3119
info@dodgechamber.com
https://www.dodgechamber.com/
Village Square Mall
2601 Central Ave.
Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-227-8196
vsmdck@gmail.com
dodgecitymall.com