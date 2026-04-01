3-day Holiday Arts and Craft Show at Village Square Mall (Dodge City, Kan.)
3-day Holiday Arts and Craft Show at Village Square Mall (Dodge City, Kan.)
Shop local for the holidays at the Dodge City Chamber of Commerce Holiday Arts & Craft Show Nov. 6 to 8.
The show includes unique gifts, handmade goods, local art and festive finds!
SHOW HOURS
Friday, No. 6 from 2 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Village Square Mall
02:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce
(620) 227-3119
info@dodgechamber.com
Village Square Mall
2601 Central Ave.Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-227-8196
vsmdck@gmail.com